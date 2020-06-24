HIT LIST: Which Burnett roads should be fixed next?

South Burnett Times readers share their list of roads to get fixed. Photo Lachie Millard

THE D’Aguilar Highway will be getting a $19 million safety upgrade after the Federal Government committed $15.2 million to the project.

This will be part of a new $1.5 billion infrastructure package to help stem the impact of the coronavirus.

However, the commute between Caboolture to Yarraman is not the only problem road in the South Burnett.

South Burnett Times asked readers which roads should be fixed next in the region.

Reader Russell Ardrey suggested the roads on the boundaries should be upgraded before crews worked their way in.

Reader Leanne Sewell said Old Esk North Rd needed some attention.

“It has heaps of potholes on it and it’s very, very rough and dangerous,” she said.

South Burnett Regional Council have scheduled for Old Esk North Rd to have the gravel resheeted by July 2020.

This is one of a dozen roads set to have the gravel resheeted by July, also including Boonenne Rd, Dangore Mountain Rd, Flats Rd, Haynes Kite Miller Rd, Kangaroo Yard Rd, Mondure Rd, Morgans Rd, Nanango Nuemgna Rd, Reagon Rd, Reeves Rd and Robin and Lee Rd.

Reader Kitti Taylor said the road between Tingoora and Murgon also needed fixing.

Readers pointed out the road between Nanango to Crows Nest was very rough at times.

Helen Ward said the Silverleaf Rd from the Bunya Highway to Hivesville should also be on the list to be fixed.

Betsy Anderson said some new infrastructure was needed to make Knight St in Kingaroy safer.

“Main Roads needs to address the corner of Knight St, Walter Rd and Somerset St before a fatality takes place, they need either a big round about or traffic lights,” she said.

The route between Tingoora to Wondai was also singled out as quite dangerous for drivers.

South Burnett Regional Council are currently undertaking various works on the roads as part of their roads maintenance project.

They are widening the overlay and seal of Old Esk Rd, the clearing is complete and the earthworks and pavement are underway to be completed by the end of the month.

On Stehbens St, Kingaroy the bitumen seal will be upgraded next month.

Maidenwell Bunya Mountains Rd will have the road realignment at Glencliffe near the Wengenville intersection.

Footpath upgrades will be undertaken along Haly St in Wondai and Murgon CBD.

The carpark at Alford St, Kingaroy is set to be rehabilitated by early June.