Hitting 150 a walk in the park

IN ANOTHER parkrun milestone, Andrea Wecker completed her 150th Wondai parkrun on Saturday, making her the first to clock up 150 events at the Wondai event.

It was also the first time the Wondai parkrun was held on February 29, with 2020 being a leap year.

Wecker, who has been with the Wondai parkrun since the beginning, said it was a great feeling to achieve 150 runs.

“I have been doing the Wondai parkruns since they started back in 2017 and it’s a good feeling to tick off the 150,” she said.

“There are other runners here in Wondai who have done more, however I am the first to have completed 150 at the Wondai event.

“I just love meeting up with my friends and having a chat as we walk along the Rail Trail.”

The Wondai event had 79 people run, jog and walk the course.

Two runners were first timers, and 13 participants recorded new personal bests.

Wecker said the parkruns were great events for the community.

“To have the two parkruns is just great for the South Burnett,” Wecker said.

“I try and go every week and I have only missed a handful of them.

“It’s a great way to catch up with friends, stay healthy and catch up for a coffee afterwards.”

The next Wondai parkrun will be on Saturday, March 7, with participants meeting at Coronation Park, Wondai.

The event kicks off at 7am with registrations online at parkrun.com.au.