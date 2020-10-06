Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Hog’s Breath finds an unlikely saviour

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
6th Oct 2020 5:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was a restaurant chain on the brink of collapse, but now many Hog's Breath Cafes are again booming, with COVID-19 credited for bringing customers back.

The iconic steakhouses have been recording strong sales since the pandemic started with diners returning in droves for a taste of the familiar.

"Hog's holds a special place for many people who wanted a sense of nostalgia and comfort through the surreal experience of COVID-19. People were remembering the good times and where they had those good times," said Hog's chief executive Steven Spurgin.

Among the top performing stores were Airlie Beach, Mackay, Hervey Bay, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Toowoomba, with sales up as much as 35 per cent.

Hog's Breath Cafe in Airlie Beach has recorded a massive rise in sales.
Hog's Breath Cafe in Airlie Beach has recorded a massive rise in sales.

"Our family-owned restaurants stayed open throughout, wherever possible, so that made them dependable as well. And I think people in general just really felt for the hospitality industry and wanted to support locally owned and operated restaurants and see them survive the pandemic," Spurgin said.

After the franchise had a dozen outlets close across the country in 2019, the increased sales have proved reassuring for a brighter future, with the Carindale restaurant reopening last week and Redcliffe to reopen soon.

"The pandemic really showed the meaning of true customer loyalty and the restaurants that have that will survive," Spurgin said.

 

Originally published as Hog's Breath finds an unlikely saviour

More Stories

business coronavirus hogs breath restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Premium Content How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Rural JOBSEEKERS and school graduates have been recommended to move to regional areas to take on farm work usually done by backpackers, but some are sceptical whether the...

        Teen hospitalised following alleged daylight Murgon assault

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised following alleged daylight Murgon assault

        Crime A teenager has been hospitalised after she was allegedly assaulted in Murgon this...

        Ultra running veteran preparing for Burnett backyard event

        Premium Content Ultra running veteran preparing for Burnett backyard event

        Sport A Sunshine Coast based ultra-marathon runner has his eyes set on a unique South...

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...