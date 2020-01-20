Menu
The Kansas City Chiefs' incredible Super Bowl run has continued but mega fan and Hollywood star Paul Rudd has stolen some of the spotlight.
Hollywood star’s ‘perfect’ NFL meme story

by Andrew McMurtry
20th Jan 2020 5:20 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs have done it, earning their way into the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

The side were so close in 2018/19, but NFL legend Tom Brady stole the show as the New England Patriots ended the Chiefs hopes.

But this season, they made no mistake, coming from 17-7 down against the Tennessee Titans to claim a 35-24 win.

While the NFL world reacted to the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, making the big show, Hollywood star and Chiefs fan Paul Rudd has stolen the show.

The 50-year-old Ant-Man actor has a reputation of being one of the nicest guys in Tinseltown and led with his heart on his sleeve as his Chiefs played in a second straight AFC Championship game.

 

He was born in 1970, the same year the Chiefs last appeared in a Super Bowl but his family settled in the area when he was 10, becoming a ravenous fan of Kansas City sports.

He was in the change rooms after the Kansas City Royals won the 2015 MLB World Series and he's hoping for the same for the Chiefs.

Rudd was also one of the team's spirit captains, and beat the ceremonial war drum before the match.

He also shared a video with Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

Post-game, Rudd was celebrating on the field with the players and fans immediately after the game.

 

Looking like a kid locked in a candy store, Rudd was in his element, and fans quickly brought up a meme based on the star.

Having been interviewed by online food and culture magazine First We Feast's YouTube Channel in a series called Hot Ones where celebrities eat hot wings in an around 30 minute chat.

A small snippet went viral when Rudd said to host Sean Evans, "Look at us. Hey! Look at us," to which Evans replies "Look at us".

"Who would've thought?" Rudd adds. "Not me!"

After a win like the Chiefs had, it was the perfect time for the internet to recycle the meme, but Rudd beat them to it.

Paul Rudd was celebrating with the stars on the field.
Sports Illustrated senior journalist Charlotte Wilder was on the same plane as Rudd going to the game and admitted she wanted to say "Hey! Look at us" to the star.

 

Never change Paul Rudd!

The rest of the world also appreciated the moment.

 

 

 

 

