OPINION: Home is where the peanuts roast

HOME SWEET HOME: There’s nothing quite like the smell of rasting peanuts to let you know you’ve made it home.

SOMETHING special always came over me as a kid when I smelt the unmistakeable freshly roasted aroma of peanuts.

It still transports me to a place of safety and comfort, even as a (nearly) 24-year-old I have flashbacks to afternoons walking to netball practice, swimming at the local pool and early mornings of choir and band rehearsals.

After 12 months at the Chinchilla News I'm excited to be back in my old stomping ground.

As wonderful as the experience was out in the Western Downs, I couldn't help but feel more settled every time I crossed the border back into the South Burnett.

With a year of experience under my belt as a regional reporter, I'm excited to be returning to the South Burnett Times news site and looking forward to telling loads of local yarns and stories about our wonderful region.

I want to know what the people of the South Burnett are interested in reading about.

Is there a topic close to your heart you feel people ought to know more about?

I'd love to hear from our readers about what kind of articles really inspire and move you, so make sure you email me what's on your mind.

As I'm writing this article bushfires are blazing to the east and south of us with conditions only expected to worsen on the weekend.

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated on the Sunshine Coast with a Queensland fire chief warning the situation could worsen again very quickly, and people must be ready to evacuate.

Please make sure you are prepared this bush fire season and your family has a plan in place if the worst does come to pass.

You don't want to be caught out when it's already too late to do anything about it, so ensure you have an emergency kit packed and you've prepared your home according to the QFES Get Ready Guide which you can find online here.