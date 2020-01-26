Home-pool advantage for Kingaroy Redfins

MORE than 150 competitors took to the Kingaroy swimming pool as the Kingaroy Redfins hosted their first open swim meet for the 2020 season.

Between the 21 Kingaroy swimmers there were three place getters, 32 personal bests broken and multiple Wide Bay and State qualifying times achieved.

Alex Reddacliff had a very impressive day taking home 1st in the 50m freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly as well as 3rd in 50m backstroke.

Reddacliff also finished 1st in the 100m freestyle, 3rd in the 100m backstroke and was crowned age champion for the day

Matty Reddacliff took out 2nd place in the 50m freestyle, 3rd in 50m butterfly and 3rd in 50m breaststroke.

Joshua Freeman finished the day with a 3rd in 50m freestyle.

With the clubs oldest competitor for the day only 13 years old, the Kingaroy redfins head coach Terry Dunn said the squad is still very young.

“We have a lot of young talented swimmers and we are still very much a building club,” Dunn said.

“We had seven swimmers competing at their first ever swim meet,” she said.

“There are a few swimmers that compete at the QLD school level and if Alex Reddacliff continues his form he will be looking at the national school championships next year.”

The Redfins will now focus their efforts on the upcoming club championships in March.