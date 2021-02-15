Homegrown hero starts her healthcare journey in Kingaroy

Graduate nurse Kylie Woolnough is one of four graduates starting her career at the Kingaroy Hospital in February, 2021.

Eighty-eight graduate nurses are beginning their healthcare journey with Darling Downs Health this month, starting with four days of orientation.

Nursing and Midwifery Services Executive Director Andrea Nagle welcomed the 2021 cohort, and said the graduate program was a great opportunity for the participants to familiarise themselves with our values and vision, as well as learn more about their colleagues and new careers.

“We are so pleased to welcome the graduate nurses to our health service, and we look forward to supporting them in their transition to registered nursing positions,” Ms Nagle said.

The new graduate nurses will be located across our Darling Downs Health facilities.

Graduate nurse Kylie Woolnough is excited to be completing her graduate program in her hometown, Kingaroy.

“Nursing at Kingaroy Hospital is my way of helping and giving back to the community I’ve always been actively involved in,” Ms Woolnough said.

“Nursing is such a rewarding career, and I’m excited about helping others and expanding my skill set.

“The four days of orientation has been great and has helped us all form friendships with the people we are going to be learning alongside when we get to the hospitals.”

Kylie will be one of four graduate nurses starting at Kingaroy Hospital this month.

The graduate program is for 12 months within the health service and is an opportunity for the nurses to put everything they have learned at university into practice.

“We wish our graduate nurses all the very best for the future and look forward to seeing what they achieve in their careers,” Ms Nagle said.

