Homegrown police officer back on duty in the South Burnett

Senior Constable Jessie Wellen is back on home soil at the Blackbutt Police Station. (Picture: Contributed)

A BORN and bread South Burnett police officer is back on home soil after six years stationed in Redcliffe.

Senior Constable Jessie Wellen grew up in Kingaroy and after graduating from the police Academy in 2013, spent a year in Warwick, followed by six years in Redcliffe.

Sen Constable Wellen is now back in the South Burnett, at the Blackbutt Police Station.

The Sen Constable said it’s great to be back in the region.

“I love the South Burnett, it’s not a stressful place, the people are so nice and it’s a great place to work,” Sen Constable Wellen said.

“Being a police officer was a childhood dream, ever since I was five I knew I wanted to work in the police force.

“It’s exciting to be back in the South Burnett, I went to school in Kingaroy and both my parents live in Kingaroy.”

Sen Constable Wellen moved to the region with her daughter and husband who is also a police officer, in Moore.

Sen Constable Wellen said she loves meeting people in the community.

“I really like the jobs where you get to meet people and I like getting to know everyone in the community,” Sen Constable Wellen said.

“I love the region, love the people, so it’s good to be able to come back and raise my daughter Georgia here, she is the best.”