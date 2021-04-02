Homeless mum creates safe space for struggling women

Kerrie Burrows had nowhere to turn to 10 years ago.

The mother of four just went through a break-up but because she was from New Zealand, she received no government support.

The only options were couch-surfing and living in her car with three of her children.

Fast forward a decade and the now 46-year-old is a mother of five and grandmother of three who runs her own business.

"Sometimes I still get emotional telling the story," she said.

Sunshine Coast mother of five Kerrie Burrows has transformed an old building in Maroochydore into the She Shed.

"For me there is a really deep seeded passion around women and making sure women are OK, no matter where they are at in their journey.

"When I hear stories of other women that are in that space for me, that's what drives me."

Ms Burrows has started She Shed on Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore.

The business idea was born after a close family friend was diagnosed with cancer.

Ms Burrows turned to furniture restoration during her grief when buyers starting to ask her to run workshops.

She has spent the past six months turning an iconic yellow auto electrician building into a safe place for women to connect and "hang out".

There are two spaces available in the building for entrepreneurs to host creative arts events and up skilling workshops with a focus on empowering women in the local community.

Hundreds of people have already registered their interest in taking part in the workshops.

"It's (been) an emotional rollercoaster but … I know I'm doing the right thing and I know I'm stepping into what I'm supposed to be doing right now," Ms Burrows said.

"I'm just so excited and passionate about it".

The grand opening for She Shed is a ticketed event to be held on April 29.

For more information you can visit She Shed's Facebook page.