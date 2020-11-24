Menu
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
Homeowner takes on South Rockhampton property fire

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 5:05 PM
MULTIPLE fire crews have responded to a house fire in Allenstown, South Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness contacted authorities around 4.30pm after spotting a smoke plume coming out of the whirlybird on the roof of a property on Separation St.

Ambulance and QFES crews were quickly on the scene only to find that the property's owner had taken matters into their own hands to quickly extinguish the fire.

An electrician was understood to have been doing work at the time which may have lead to the fire igniting where the service line connected to the property's fascia board.

QFES are working to make the area safe and an Ergon crew was expected to arrive shortly.

