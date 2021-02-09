Homes at the Capricorn Coast sell for $950,00+

10 Ocean St, Zilzie, is located in Pandanus Cove, one of the most exclusive areas on the Capricorn Coast

10 Ocean St, Zilzie, is located in Pandanus Cove, one of the most exclusive areas on the Capricorn Coast

The Zilzie property market has been a hive of activity with two houses settling in the past month for more than $900,000 each.

The home at 10 Ocean St was sold for $975,000 by Damien Thwaite of Sea Change Realty Emu Park and 4-6 Kennedy St was sold for $950,000 by Yeppoon Real Estate.

Views from 10 Ocean St, Zilzie, of the ocean.

The home at 4-6 Kennedy St is on a block of 2,982 sqm with unspoilt beach frontage of Keppel Bay and Zilzie Point.

The three-bedroom home has high ceilings and seaviews with open plan living and two large decks.

4-6 Kennedy St, Zilzie, sold for $950,000 in January.

The home at 10 Ocean St is also on the beachfront with living on two floors and an L-shaped deck to capture the ocean views.

The property has direct access down a pathway to the beach.

38 Paradise Way, Emu Park, is a modern home at only three years old.

Another home, 38 Paradise Way, Emu Park, sold in just a matter of days for $925,000.

The listing went live on Thursday and by Sunday afternoon, there were two offers on the table.

11 Limpet Pl, Emu Park, is a two-storey home with four large bedrooms.

Also at Emu Park, 11 Limpet Place went under offer recently for more than $700,000.

It was previously advertised for rent at $600 per week.

"It's great to see that the high end is market moving very well," Sea Change Realty's Damien Thwaite said.

There have been a number of buyers coming from the Sunshine Coast.

"They are selling for big money down there and buying here for a lot less money and getting a quality house," he said.

Other buyers have been locals moving from Rockhampton or cattle farmers retiring.

The high sales have pushed Zilzie to the top of the market, an area which isn't always thought to have million dollar homes.

"This is the misconception of Zilzie …. at the end of the day Zilzie has all the perfect places of the Monopoly board," Mr Thwaite said.

"Pandanus Cove, there is nothing better on the coast, that would have to be the best beach on the east coast.

"You feel like you are on the back of Keppel when you drive up the hill."

With more high-end homes on the books to be listed soon, Mr Thwaite doesn't expect the sales to slow down.

"If we stay the way we are, Australia is going to do exceptionally well through this issue (COVID)," he said.

"We have already surpassed the mining boom rental pricing, it's just going to keep going."

The backyard area of 4-6 Kennedy St, Zilzie

38 Paradise Way, Emu Park, was on the market for three days before it went under contract for $925,000.