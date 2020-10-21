Honey Badger slammed for Shayna tackle

Viewers have taken to Twitter to question the behaviour of Honey Badger Nick Cummins after a game of murder ball - which is basically rugby without rules - saw him tackle Australian swimmer Shayna Jack so hard she feared she had a broken rib.

The incident occurred in episode two of SAS Australia and led to Jack getting emergency medical help when she collapsed to the ground.

Thankfully she was fine, and was told she was suffering from low blood sugar with help given to get her fluids back up.

Shayna was tackled hard by Honey Badger

However, viewers weren't impressed with how rough Cummins has been on the show.

One Twitter user asked if the Honey Badger was a "bit of a pr*ck?" or "am I reading it wrong?"

"Good on ya Merrick for helping your teammate out. Umm, shouldn't honey badger of been a gent and helped his teammate out though," said another.

"Is the honey badger dumb? Poor girl is injured due to him and all he can do is a thumbs up?"

"Good old Honey Badger, breaking hearts and now breaking ribs."

"Is it non pc to say Honey Badger needs to calm down on tackling the women?" said comedian Dave Hughes.

While the commanders went through each contestant at the end of the day, even they admit that Cummins is "a bit reckless".

It comes after he went up against AFLW star Sabrina Frederick in a boxing match during episode one.

Nick Cummins and Sabrina Frederick went head to head

While is was Frederick's decision to go up against him, Cummins charged at her and landed many blows to her head. The move left other cast mates crying on the side lines.

Frederick's effort was applauded by Chief Instructor and ex-Special Forces soldier Ant Middleton who said her decision to choose the toughest opponent showed "true strength of character".

"The hand-to-hand combat task was the ultimate test of character and bravery," Middleton told 7NEWS.com.au.

"Sabrina had the luxury of choosing her enemy and she chose a tough opponent, showing true strength of character and how much she wanted to test herself and get the absolute most out of this experience.

"Nick did exactly what was asked of him. They both held a good and correct account of themselves."

