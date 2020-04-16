Hook snaps up council seat after cliffhanger election

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Scott 'Hook' Henschen is looking forward to the next four years as the councillor for Division 6 after being elected in a nail-biting race to the finish. Photo: Laura Blackmore

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Scott 'Hook' Henschen is looking forward to the next four years as the councillor for Division 6 after being elected in a nail-biting race to the finish. Photo: Laura Blackmore

SCOTT ‘Hook’ Henschen is feeling elated after the ECQ declared him the successful candidate for Division 6 on Monday afternoon.

The nailbiting race for the seat on council was finalised after a second vote count, which flipped in his favour.

As a first-time nominee, Hook said he was glad to have put the election behind him so he could get stuck into making changes in his new role.

“Campaigning was a long process, but it was also very exciting,” Hook said.

“We first started off running an election campaign but then coronavirus showed up and it changed the dynamics of how we all could operate.”

After one week of pre-polling, the ECQ told the candidates they were no longer allowed to attend the polling booths or hand out promotional flyers.

Hook said these factors drastically altered his plans.

“On election day I had so many people who were going to help me out at polling booths,” he said.

‘My itinerary was to visit each of them then all of a sudden, bang, we weren’t allowed to do that either.”

Scott 'Hook' Henschen is feeling elated after being elected to represent his community. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Once polling closed on Saturday, March 28, Hook said they estimated to see some type of result by the next day.

More than two weeks later, he was declared the winner after slightly edging ahead of incumbent councillor Ros Heit in a secondary count.

On Thursday, April 8 he was trailing behind Ros, 1522 to 1516 in her favour.

However, Hook requested a recount so on Easter Monday the ECQ did one in front of himself and Heit’s husband, which showed he had actually received 1522 to Heit’s 1518.

“Ros has done such a wonderful job,” Hook said.

“I don’t think people understand how big Divison 6 is and my aim is to bring about positive change for our area.

“Of course, there is a lot to learn, but I am looking forward to the next four years.”

Hook is known throughout the South Burnett for organising the annual Reef ‘N’ Beef Extravaganza, which raises thousands of dollars for local charities.

He is also the president and fire warden of the Ironpot Rural Fire Brigade, the Ironpot Hall and Team Ironpot, plus he was the vice-president of the Burrundowan Race Club and former president and captain of the Kumbia Cricket Club.