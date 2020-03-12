Hook spills on what drove him to run for seat on council

NEW CANDIDATE: Scott 'Hook' Henschen put his hand up to run for Division 6 councillor late last year. Photo: Laura Blackmore

NEW CANDIDATE: Scott 'Hook' Henschen put his hand up to run for Division 6 councillor late last year. Photo: Laura Blackmore

LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with council candidate Scott ‘Hook’ Henschen’ about why he is running for Division 6.

1. Why do you want to be a SBRC councillor?

Having thought long and hard about the decision to become a councillor and seen the disappointment we get regularly from decisions that we don`t get represented or consulted with has driven me to be the “chance of change”.

Common sense, interaction and communication I believe are just some of my strong traits.

To work as a progressive team and help get things moving again and represent the people of Division 6.

2. What relevant experience have you had that qualifies you to guide the council forward?

Experience has been all through my life, from being a president, vice president, secretary, maintenance manager, fire warden and volunteer to many organisations, such as Burrandowan Race Club & Campdraft Association, Ironpot Hall, Team Ironpot, Ironpot Rural Fire Brigade, Kumbia Cricket Club as well as running my own mixed farming property, “Pine View”.

All of these involve communicating, facts figures, budgeting, hard work and team work.

3. If elected, what are your top three priorities?

Easily could say roads, rates and rubbish, but team work, common sense and communication.

4. In your opinion, in what areas is the South Burnett leading the way?

With the recent drought, we have a lot of wonderful things in the South Burnett that have struggled.

Certainly not fair to single any area out.

Scott 'Hook' Henschen speaking at the Ironpot Reef and Beef Extravaganza on Saturday February 15, 2020. Photo: Jessica McGrath

5. What challenges do you see impacting the region in the next four years?

Whoever the Division 6 councillor and other division councillors are, to work harder for there constituents and start making some decisions not made before.

6. What business, residential and investment interests do you have locally and beyond?

I own a mixed grazing and farming property and have devoted and will continue to invest my future in the South Burnett.

7. What’s more important – supporting small businesses in the region, or attracting big businesses to the South Burnett?

Both of these go hand-in-hand, we need small businesses and need to encourage big business at the right time and place.

8. What is the first thing council should do to improve health services across the South Burnett?

Council be backing health services where it can in as many forms as it can.

Our community needs to feel safe and secure and know they will be looked after.

Not all health services are just council’s responsibility though.

9. What community and volunteer activities have you engaged in prior to the current election campaign?

Attending markets, working bees and overseeing the recent Reef-n-Beef Extravaganza night, meetings and general local community events.

Scott 'Hook' Henschen at the Ironpot Reef and Beef Extravaganza on Saturday February 15, 2020. Photo: Jessica McGrath

10. As councillor/if elected, how do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process for our region?

More communication and invite the opinions of everybody.

This is about us, not just me. Go to the people and talk about the issues face-to-face, then go back and do it again, none of this one phone call, one visit, one email.

If a decision has to be made, never made before, work really hard to weigh up if it can be done better and work as a team.

11. If you received a $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

$1 million dollar grant, to use in any way I wanted. That regardless is not my decision, I would be working hard within council to get more than that for as many projects as possible. So go to the people and see where and how that money could be best spent to benefit the community.

12. Tell us something about yourself that others may be surprised to know about you.

Seriously driven to achieve success that benefits many.

Oh and I have been involved and competed in eleven straight Finke Desert Races.

NOTE: This is a paid piece of editorial content as part of the South Burnett Times’ election campaign package.