‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

A red P plater was caught doing nearly double the speed limit down Haly St, Kingaroy.

A SENIOR South Burnett police officer has hit out at the “careless and selfish” actions of two motorists caught “hoon driving” on Haly St in Kingaroy.

Kingaroy police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney said he didn’t care “if they wrap themselves around a tree, but their actions could cause a serious accident”.

The latest incident involved a red P-plater who was caught driving nearly double the speed limit down Haly St, Kingaroy on Friday.

The young motorist was travelling at 113km/h in a 60km/h zone at 12.50pm.

The busy Kingaroy street was the scene of a similar speeding incident last month — a Kingaroy resident was clocked driving at 127km/h there on December 17.

Snr Sgt Tierney said he was disappointed in both drivers’ lack of respect for the law.

“This is down a suburban residential street,” he said.

“It was careless and selfish.

“It’s essentially hoon driving.

“It amazes me how little regard they have for others.”

The red P-plater will lose their licence for 12 months, and be fined $1245.