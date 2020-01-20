Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A red P plater was caught doing nearly double the speed limit down Haly St, Kingaroy.
A red P plater was caught doing nearly double the speed limit down Haly St, Kingaroy.
Crime

‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
20th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR South Burnett police officer has hit out at the “careless and selfish” actions of two motorists caught “hoon driving” on Haly St in Kingaroy.

Kingaroy police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney said he didn’t care “if they wrap themselves around a tree, but their actions could cause a serious accident”.

The latest incident involved a red P-plater who was caught driving nearly double the speed limit down Haly St, Kingaroy on Friday.

The young motorist was travelling at 113km/h in a 60km/h zone at 12.50pm.

The busy Kingaroy street was the scene of a similar speeding incident last month — a Kingaroy resident was clocked driving at 127km/h there on December 17.

Snr Sgt Tierney said he was disappointed in both drivers’ lack of respect for the law.

“This is down a suburban residential street,” he said.

“It was careless and selfish.

“It’s essentially hoon driving.

“It amazes me how little regard they have for others.”

The red P-plater will lose their licence for 12 months, and be fined $1245.

david tierney kingaroy police kingaroy speeding south burnett speeding fines
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30-year water plan promised

        premium_icon 30-year water plan promised

        Politics LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has promised a 30-year water plan to improve water security across Queensland.

        ‘Charge me with whatever you like’: Defendant’s bail revoked

        premium_icon ‘Charge me with whatever you like’: Defendant’s bail revoked

        Crime “You don’t warn me, or warn this court.” Magistrate and defendant in bitter debate...

        ‘It saved a Wiggle’: Quest to teach life-saving skills

        premium_icon ‘It saved a Wiggle’: Quest to teach life-saving skills

        Health ‘Most people don’t know how to perform CPR and are scared of using a defibrillator...

        RESULTS: Kingaroy Golf Club tees off for 2020

        premium_icon RESULTS: Kingaroy Golf Club tees off for 2020

        Sport The 2020 golf season was officially launched in the peanut capital as the Kingaroy...