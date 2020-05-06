Hoons, drug and drink drivers all caught out in Kingaroy

DATE WITH COURT: Six drivers have been caught out behaving badly on South Burnett roads with five of them set to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

DATE WITH COURT: Six drivers have been caught out behaving badly on South Burnett roads with five of them set to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

THE isolation period hasn’t stopped the following six drivers from making some extremely reckless decisions on South Burnett roads.

In a bid to reduce dangerous behaviour behind the wheel, the Times is committed to seeing these charges through to the magistrate court, with the intention of naming the individuals who committed them, if proven guilty.

DRUG DRIVING CHARGES



On Saturday, May 2 at 4pm Kingaroy Police intercepted a 51-year-old man from Tannum Sands driving a Holden sedan on Haly St.

The man provided a positive sample to a roadside side drug test and will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 for allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

Kingaroy Police also intercepted a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Bunya Highway on Sunday, May 3 at 12.17pm.

The rider, a 21-year-old Brookland man returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 1 for allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

Laster that day at 4pm Police intercepted an 18-year-old Kingaroy man driving a Holden utility on Fitzroy St.

The man provided a positive sample to a roadside side drug test.

Then, just half an hour later Police intercepted a 21-year-old Kingaroy man driving a Mazda sedan on Moore street.

The man provided a positive sample to a roadside side drug test.

Both men will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 for allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

DRINK DRIVING CHARGES

Police intercepted a 43-year-old Benarkin woman driving a Ford station wagon on the D’Aguliar Highway at Saturday May 2 at 6.50pm.

The vehicle was intercepted after being observed swerving across the road.

The woman returned a positive road side breath test of 0.103 per cent.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 for allegedly driving while over the general limit and driving while disqualified.

SPEEDING FINE

On Sunday May 3 at 10:15am Police intercepted a 48-year-old Wooroolin man driving a Holden utility on the Bunya Highway after the vehicle was detected travelling at 144km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The man was issued a $1245 traffic infringement notice for high end speeding and disqualified from driving for 6 months.