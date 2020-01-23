Hop into Australia Day Celebrations at the Fitzroy

AUSTRALIA DAY: As well as the Aussie barbie there’ll be a best mullet competition for all those budding bogans and two competitions that belong to Oz, the thong throw and toad racing. Photo: File

DIG out your best Aussie-style duds and head down to the Fitzroy Hotel Nanango this Sunday for a day of fun, laughs and entertainment at the Australia Day Family Fun Day.

The theme this year is “Aussie Style” so there’s plenty of scope for some over-the-top outfits to be in contention for the best dressed prize.

Fitzroy Hotel owners of 17 years, Peter and Leah Jackson said this year’s event will be back bigger and better than ever after having a break in 2019.

“We’ve noticed over the last five years or so especially that the community has really embraced the idea of celebrating our national day,” Mr Jackson said.

“This year with Australia Day falling on Sunday and the Monday public holiday making it a long weekend, I’ve been surprised by the interest and enthusiasm already expressed by people wanting to come along and celebrate the occasion with friends and family.

“There’ll be a fundraising sausage sizzle run by the South Nanango Rural Fire Brigade. All the makings for the barbecue have been donated, thanks to Kingaroy Gourmet Butcher, Bake My Day Bakery Nanango, Angliss Meats and Bidfoods Toowoomba. A donation hat will be passing around so come along and support your local firies.”

As well as the Aussie barbie there’ll be a best mullet competition for all those budding bogans and two competitions that belong to Oz, the thong throw and toad racing.

Roll in for some great entertainment from Amber Goldsmith, the kids’ bucking bull, jumping castle and face painting and you’ve got the makings of a great family day out.

Everything kicks off at 11am and goes til late so go along and give it all you’ve got for Oz Day!