Horrific CBD scene where man stabbed teen to death
A 16-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the stomach in Brisbane City overnight.
The boy succumbed to his injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday night after suffering fatal wounds to the stomach.
Initial police investigations suggest the teenager suffered a life-threatening wound to his stomach when he was confronted by a man, believed to be known to him at Emma Miller Park at 8pm.
The 16-year-old continued walking more than 200m towards King George Square where he collapsed.
The attacker left the scene before police arrived, he has not been located.
Police have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
Two crime scenes have been established.
Investigations by the Brisbane City Child Protection Investigation Unit are ongoing.
