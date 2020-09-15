Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

Horror as man falls 137m from ride

15th Sep 2020 12:14 PM

 

A 21-year-old Florida amusement-park worker has fallen to his death while performing a routine safety check on what's billed as the world's tallest swing ride.

Jacob David Kaminsky was about halfway up the 137-metre StarFlyer ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, when he fell to the bottom platform, news station WKMG reported.

The 21-year-old was working on the ride.
The 21-year-old was working on the ride.

He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

"It's a shock. [We are] saddened by it. Any time there is an injury or something of this nature, it's extremely sad," said John Stine, ICON's director of sales and marketing, to the news outlet.

Mr Stine said the ride will be closed as authorities investigate the fatal incident.

Ena Hillsman and her family from Augusta, Georgia, were on holiday in Orlando this week and had planned to take her son on the ride.

"I pray the family finds some kind of comfort in the situation," she told local media.

- with New York Post

Originally published as Horror as man falls 137m from ride

More Stories

death fall florida swing theme park ride travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Emergency crews on scene at Nanango building fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Emergency crews on scene at Nanango building fire

        News FIREFIGHTERS are on scene after a fire broke out in the ceiling of a Nanango unit.

        Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        Premium Content Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        News A South Burnett man was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he sliced...

        Alleged drug trafficker chips away at colossal charge list

        Premium Content Alleged drug trafficker chips away at colossal charge list

        Crime A SOUTH Burnett man facing 82 charges, including allegedly trafficking, supplying...

        Woman suffers head injury in South Burnett rollover

        Premium Content Woman suffers head injury in South Burnett rollover

        Breaking EMERGENCY services are currently on scene following a single vehicle rollover at...