Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

by Sarah McPhee
25th Apr 2020 4:54 PM

 

Shrapnel has been strewn across a major road in Adelaide after a three-vehicle crash leaving one on its side and neighbourhood brick fences destroyed.

Emergency services are at the scene at the intersection of Cross Rd and Fullarton Rd in Urrbrae.

Footage shows workers covering the vehicles in yellow and green tarpaulins.

SA Police were called at 1.40pm to the "serious crash" on Saturday following reports of a three-car collision. Major crash investigators are responding.

The Advertiser reports the crash involved two cars and a truck which may have been carrying chemicals.

.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News
.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News

News.com.au contacted police and SA Ambulance about the occupants of the vehicles but no further information was available.

Residents have told Seven News they were upstairs when one of the cars went "flying" past.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens is reportedly at the scene.

Traffic is blocked in all directions and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

More to come

Originally published as Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

crashes multi-car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Drug offences in the South Burnett

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Drug offences in the South Burnett

        Crime Several Kingaroy residents are due to appear in court after a series of drug-related offences.

        • 25th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Council urging people to use commonsense approach

        premium_icon Council urging people to use commonsense approach

        News In conduction with the QPS, the South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group are...

        NEW INFO: Where Kingaroy coronavirus cases came from

        premium_icon NEW INFO: Where Kingaroy coronavirus cases came from

        News Queensland Health has officially confirmed how coronavirus reached Kingaroy.

        FIRST WEEK BACK: How St John’s coped

        premium_icon FIRST WEEK BACK: How St John’s coped

        News St John’s Lutheran School in Kingaroy had approximately a 30 per cent attendance...