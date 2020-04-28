HOSPITAL UPDATE: When will the crane be dismantled?

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is continuing and remains on track for completion in 2021. Photo: Darling Downs Health

THE $73 million Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment has been unaffected by the global pandemic and there has been significant progress since the last update.

According to the Darling Downs Health director of projects, planning and property Phil Gregory, the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is well under way.

“The new Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is continuing to take shape, with structural steel for the roof arriving and the first sections being installed,” he said.

“Window installation has also started.”

“As has brickwork on the northern side of the building.

“Internally, the installation of wiring and pipework for services has started, along with wall framing.

“Externally, excavation work is continuing with the Gabion retaining wall well under way.

“The tower crane is expected to be dismantled in late May.”

Mr Gregory said the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment was a major investment in the South Burnett region.

“Principal contractor Broad Construction Services is committed to using local subcontractors where possible, with Kingaroy business such as Hy-Tec supplying the concrete, and local tradies and subcontractors working across the site,” he said.

“The construction works are carefully planned to minimise any disruption to hospital services, and we are following a staged approach with new hospital infrastructure being built around existing hospital buildings.

“As new buildings are commissioned, the old buildings will be demolished in preparation for landscaping.

“The completion of the first stage towards the end of this year will deliver a new emergency department, medical imaging, pathology, pharmacy, theatres, inpatient facilities and a maternity unit including two birthing suites.

“The entire hospital campus is a hub of construction activity now with civil works under way, and visitors will soon notice the new main hospital appearing above the roof line of the old building.”

Last year Broad Construction Services was brought onsite as the contractor for the construction phase of the project.

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project will deliver a new hospital building, two operating theatres, two birthing suites, inpatient and outpatient wards and an expanded emergency department, which will include an emergency short stay unit.

The hospital is set to provide more patient treatment spaces, increase the range of surgical services available and improve the hospital’s role as a hub for trauma, paediatric, obstetric and rehabilitation services.

A time lapse video of construction works from September 2019 to January 2020 is now available to view on the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project web page.