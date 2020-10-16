HOT DAM: Tourism numbers soar as QLD flocks to Burnett dams

Visitor numbers have skyrocketed at South Burnett dams with Queenslanders now making the most of their own backyards. (Picture: File)

IT’S CLEAR Queenslander’s are making the most of their own backyards with South Burnett dams recording huge visitor numbers for the month of September.

Boondooma Dam visitor numbers have increased by 132 per cent, recording 1945 visitors in September, compared to the same time last year, which was 836.

Bjelke-Peterson Dam recorded an 88 per cent increase from 694 in September last year to 1309 in September this year.

Councillor Kathy Duff said council staff have been busy cleaning and maintaining both dams.

“With the COVID border restrictions it seems more Queenslanders are rediscovering our fantastic region with both dams reporting significant increases in visitor numbers for the month of September.

Cr Duff also mentioned the success of the two fishing competitions hosted at the dams in recent months.

Cr Kristie Schumacher said it’s great to see the economy growing in the region.

“To see those statistics and the increase in visitors at the dams is enormous,” she said.

“Those numbers again inform councils approach in building a plan for the future of our dams as a tourist attraction.

“Clearly the visitor economy is there and investments the Council make will be supported.”

