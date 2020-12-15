HOT SPOTS: Kingaroy’s worst streets for break-ins

Kingaroy recorded 80 unlawful entry charges in the past 12 months, here’s where they occurred. File Photo.

Kingaroy recorded 80 unlawful entry charges in the past 12 months, here’s where they occurred. File Photo.

THROUGHOUT the past 12 months, 80 unlawful entry charges were laid in the wider Kingaroy area, according to data from the Queensland Police Service.

The majority of offences occurred on a Friday between 2pm and 10pm, followed by Sunday between 10pm and 6am.

Police recently issued a warning to South Burnett residents, reminding locals that criminals often take advantage of the warmer weather to commit offences, knowing people will leave doors and windows open and unlocked.

This came as Kingaroy saw three break and enters in just 24 hours last week, leaving an elderly couple shaken after a stranger entered their home and took a knife from the kitchen.

These streets saw the most charges laid this year:

Avoca Street: 5

Youngman Street: 5

Albert Street: 4

Haly Street: 4

Kingaroy Cooyar Road: 4

Mant Street: 4

Alford Street: 3

Alford Street East: 2

King Street: 2

Kingaroy Street: 2

Kingaroy Burrandowan Road: 2

Premier Drive: 2

William Street: 2

Acreage Ave: 1

Agnes Street: 1

Andrew Street: 1

Banksia Drive: 1

Baron Street: 1

Bellbird road: 1

Booth Street: 1

Bridgeman Parade: 1

Bunya Highway: 1

Circular Place: 1

Coolabunia Road: 1

Daphne Street: 1

Earl Street: 1

First Ave: 1

Frangipani Drive: 1

Frederick Street: 1

Gladys Street: 1

Glendon Street: 1

Holts Road: 1

Ivy Street: 1

John Street: 1

Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road: 1

Kelford Street: 1

Knight Street: 1

Lorikeet Circuit: 1

Luck Road: 1

Markwell Street: 1

Mcauliffes Road: 1

Moonya Street: 1

Prince Street: 1

Redmans Road: 1

Regent Street: 1

Sharon Court: 1

Transmitter Road: 1

Webster Street: 1

Wenzels Road: 1

West Street: 1

Windsor Circle: 1