Hot topics to be discussed in Cherbourg today

LOCAL agribusiness, cultural and eco-tourism and supporting small businesses will be hot topics of discussion at Cherbourg today.

The second State Government Regional Community Forum for the Wide Bay, Burnett, Fraser Coast region will be held in the small town and will also discuss connecting industry with the training sector.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Science and the Arts, Leeanne Enoch said the forum would be one of seven held across regional Queensland.

“It brings local community members together with government representatives to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region,” she said.

Maryborough member Bruce Saunders will chair the Wide Bay, Burnett, Fraser Coast Forum.

“The Government continues to support regional Queenslanders to boost the economy and create jobs, and these forums ensure the community has a strong voice to talk about local strengths, challenges and priorities for discussion,” Ms Enoch said.

“Queensland is a vast, unique State and no two regions are the same, but it was apparent from the first round of forums last October that there were consistent themes being raised locally, which we’ve now made strategic priorities for discussion.”

Discussions will centre on skills and training, drought and water security, support for small business, emerging industries, tourism including Indigenous tourism and access to government services.

Mr Saunders said the forum would include a tour of the Cherbourg Ration Shed Museum to enable Forum members to understand the history and culture of the people of Cherbourg.

“Forum members will also hear about the Year of Indigenous Tourism, the extension to the Year of Outback Tourism, and how the Palaszczuk Government is seeking to improve the delivery of services to Queenslanders,” he said.

Mr Saunders said discussion at the first Wide Bay, Burnett, Fraser Coast regional forum in October 2019 helped shape a Local Action Plan for the region.

This helped to support young people to be job ready, address challenges and barriers to small business attracting and retaining staff and develop the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Economic Plan.

“Members will work with the Queensland Government’s Office for Rural and Regional Queensland to consider what outcomes are most important to the local community and to develop local action plans,” he said.

A third round of the forums will be held across rural and regional locations including the Wide Bay, Burnett, Fraser Coast region in May.