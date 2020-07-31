HOURS CHANGED: Regional bank branches cut hours

CUSTOMERS MOVING ONLINE: More than 110 regional NAB branches will be changing their hours to accommodate for digital customers. Picture: Facebook

CUSTOMERS MOVING ONLINE: More than 110 regional NAB branches will be changing their hours to accommodate for digital customers. Picture: Facebook

MORE than 110 regional NAB branches will be limiting their contact hours to accommodate for digital customers.

Mundubbera, Monto, and Biggenden branches are included in the long list of rural banks now splitting their time between over the counter service, and digital/phone banking support as more customers move online.

A NAB spokesman said these branches would now be open from 9.30am — 12.30pm for customers.

READ MORE:

PROGRESS: $2.43m Burnett project continues through pandemic

Burnett town ‘overwhelmed’ by Rural Aid’s makeover

GREEN LIGHT: Biggenden’s streetscape set for revamp

“Outside of these hours the bankers would support customers by phone and online chat, as well as application processing,” he said.

“On average, a quarter of transactions take place between 9.30am — 10.30am in our regional branches.”

These new operational hours will come into effect from Monday, August 17.