CUSTOMERS MOVING ONLINE: More than 110 regional NAB branches will be changing their hours to accommodate for digital customers. Picture: Facebook
Business

HOURS CHANGED: Regional bank branches cut hours

Sam Turner
31st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
MORE than 110 regional NAB branches will be limiting their contact hours to accommodate for digital customers.

Mundubbera, Monto, and Biggenden branches are included in the long list of rural banks now splitting their time between over the counter service, and digital/phone banking support as more customers move online.

A NAB spokesman said these branches would now be open from 9.30am — 12.30pm for customers.

“Outside of these hours the bankers would support customers by phone and online chat, as well as application processing,” he said.

“On average, a quarter of transactions take place between 9.30am — 10.30am in our regional branches.”

These new operational hours will come into effect from Monday, August 17.

