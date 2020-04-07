HOUSE FIRES: Police wait on forensic results

WAITING FOR RESULTS: Police are still investigating the cause of two house fires in the South Burnett. Photo: Contributed

THE cause of two house fires in Kingaroy during February is yet to be determined.

The first fire was at a house on Burnett St, while the second fire was just over a week later on the corner of Thelma and Prince Sts.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney from the Kingaroy Police Station said the cause of the fires was still being investigated.

‘The officers were awaiting results from forensic sections in Brisbane to determine what had caused the blazes,” Sen-Sgt Tierney said.

“In relation to the fires being connected, there is nothing that we can say definitively, but it’s not ruled out during the investigation yet.”

On February, 21 a Queensland Police spokeswoman told News Corp the fire along Burnett St was still being treated as suspicious until more facts could be determined.

“All we know at this stage is the fire started within the house, but we still cannot ascertain how it started,” she said.

All that remained of the Burnett St home in Kingaroy after a mysterious blaze tore through the property. Photo: Kate McCormack

Police also declared the Kingaroy home on the corner of Thelma and Prince Sts a crime scene after an early morning blaze.

A QPS spokeswoman said the house was well alight by the time emergency services arrived just before 5am on Sunday, March 1.

A Prince St home was engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)

More information to come.