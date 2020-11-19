House-moving buddy choked until he ‘turned red’, court told

A Northern Rivers man has pleaded guilty to choking another man during a dispute leading up to a house move.

A Northern Rivers man has pleaded guilty to choking another man during a dispute leading up to a house move.

A REPORT will be prepared to consider suitable sentencing options for a North Coast man who choked another man during a house-moving dispute.

Jae Flevell, 30, pleaded guilty to intentionally choking a person without consent when he appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

He has not yet lodged a formal plea to a further charge of common assault.

According to court documents, Flevell was living with his mother in Ocean Shores and they were due to move out of the house the following day when a dispute broke out on the afternoon of October 25.

Flevell, who works at a Byron Bay takeaway shop, was asked by his mother to help with the upcoming move, court documents said.

But he refused to talk about the situation, told her it was his only day off work and he "didn't want to deal with" it.

Craig Yeates, who was visiting to help with the move, told Flevell to respect his mother.

Flevell became irate and while his mother tried to intervene, the men began arguing.

A scuffle ensued and this involved Flevell choking Yeates with such force he turned red and was struggling to breathe, the mother later told police.

The court heard Flevell had earlier pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order, by virtue of having a third party contact the alleged victim or his mother.

Defence solicitor Tom Ivey said his client would not yet lodge a plea to the charge of common assault because it is believed police may have laid this as a backup offence.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to December 21 and ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared.

Flevell remains on bail.