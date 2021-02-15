How a Kingaroy real estate agent transformed his business

From living in a tent, working two jobs and taking life changing risks at just 20 years old, Kingaroy real estate agent Trent Faunt has been nominated for a 7 NEWS Young Achiever Award after transforming his company into one of the regions leading real estate dealers.

Mr Faunt established his company in July 2016 and at the time was working at the Carrollee bottle shop at night just to stay a float.

Now five years on, he with his partner Janelle Emmett run one of the regions leading real estate companies that employ nine local staff.

Mr Faunt said while it has been an incredible journey, it was never easy.

“At times I wanted to give up, it was so overwhelming, especially in the real estate industry,” he said.

“When you start out when you are 20 and go out on your own at 21 or 22 it can be very daunting.

“I worked hard for those first six months, working in the bottle o at the Carrollee over night, which was basically funding the office.

“For those first six months I didn’t make a single cent or take a wage and being 22 working two jobs all day and all night, getting shit on by other agencies trying to cut your business you really learn a lot about yourself.”

Mr Faunt has always had a fascination towards property, houses and sales so cracking into the real estate game was inevitable.

His career kickstarted in his home town of Kingaroy where he worked for Kingaroy Estate before moving to Brisbane where he was living in a tent in his mates backyard while trying to make a name for himself.

Trent Faunt was recently notified that he is the 58th ranked real estate agent in Queensland. Photo/Tristan Evert

After deciding the city life was not for him, Mr Faunt returned to the South Burnett and decided to go out on his own and attempt to create a real estate business.

He said he credits much of his success to his partner Janelle Emmett.

“I have a great business partner in Janelle Emmett, my business was very raw at the beginning, I had the motivation and energy to turn it into something else but just didn’t have the direction as to how to get there,” Mr Faunt said.

“Huge credit to Janelle, she works her absolute backside off and she has taken this business a long way, there are a lot of things that are business orientated that I hadn't experienced in life that she had.

“I was very fortunate to cross her path, she has been a huge asset to myself in my life and my achievements.”

Now recognised as one of the South Burnett’s premier real estate companies, Mr Faunt has been nominated for the second time in 7 NEWS’s Young Achiever Award.

He said nominations like this show that you are heading in the right direction.

“It’s awesome to be nominated, it’s always nice when you put a lot of hard work into something and you get recognition for it,” Mr Faunt said.

“It’s cool they paint a picture of your story and what you’ve done, where you’ve come from to get to where you are now.



“I’m 26 and I’ve been able to buy a few investment properties, a nice house and have a nice life and that’s because I’ve worked hard and have the support of the community as well, which has been a major factor.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without the community, they have trusted me with their place and I’ve been able to do the right thing by them and get a good result.”



Finalists for the awards will be presented and winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on Friday 7th May 2021.