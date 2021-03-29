How Brisbane’s lockdown will affect Burnett residents

Brisbane is heading back into lockdown tonight, but that doesn’t mean the Burnett region is unaffected. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass

Brisbane is heading back into lockdown tonight, but that doesn’t mean the Burnett region is unaffected. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass

With Brisbane preparing to head into another snap three-day lockdown, there are a few things surrounding regions, including the North and South Burnett, will need to keep in mind.

Anyone who lives and works in the Burnett region and who has been in the Greater Brisbane area since March 20 is now required to follow the lockdown restrictions.

"Anyone who has been in that Greater Brisbane area since Saturday, March 20, is now required to follow those same requirements," chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said.

Everyone outside of the Greater Brisbane area is being urged to wear a mask when they cannot socially distance, when inside, and when on public transport.

Greater Brisbane - meaning the local government areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands - will go into lockdown for three days from 5pm Monday after four cases of community-transmitted COVID-19.

Two of those cases are linked to known cases, while the origins of the other two are currently unknown.

Premier Palaszczuk confirmed Queensland's latest cluster was the highly contagious UK variant and said the lockdown was the "right thing to do based on the health advice".

Ms Palaszczuk said she was "very worried".

"I didn't sleep last night, I am very worried, very concerned," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was a tough decision with Easter and the school holidays on the horizon.

Lockdown restrictions for people who have been in Greater Brisbane:

People can leave home for essential work, to look after a vulnerable person, for exercise and to buy food.

Home gatherings outside of Brisbane will also be limited to 30 people.

Residents can have up to two visitors to their home and can go out and exercise in a family group or if they're solo, with one other person from a different family group.

People have been urged not to panic buy.

Schools in the Greater Brisbane area will be shut, except to vulnerable children or children of essential workers.

The restrictions will be reviewed on Wednesday night.