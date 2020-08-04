How bugged phone brought meth trafficking duo down

Wielslaw Stasiak, 69, is the father in a father-and-son drug operation that covered Cairns and Sydney and will be sentenced in the Cairns Supreme Court on Tuesday. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

THE immensity of a father-and-son drug operation that weekly trafficked huge quantities of meth into Cairns on commercial flights has emerged in a Cairns court.

Between February 2016 and September 2017, 69-year-old Wieslaw Stasiak and his son, 38-year-old Bryan Stasiak, organised the supply of meth to middle-level dealers based in Holloways Beach.

On July 31 more than half a kilo of meth, worth $130,000, arrived in Cairns for sale.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard that phone surveillance recordings, translated from Polish, chronicled Sydney drug pick-ups, the smuggling into Cairns and how it was distributed.

The pair pleaded guilty last week to one count each of unlawfully trafficking the dangerous drug ice.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane suggested Southport-based trafficker Bryan Stasiak was the brains of the operation who organised Sydney sourcing of drugs, which his father flew into Cairns and sold exclusively to Jon Robert King and Nicholas Dylan Wighton who were sentenced to nine years each last year.

"One key feature in my submission is Brian Stasiak controls all the money and controls where it goes," Mr Crane said.

At the height of the operation Wieslaw Stasiak boarded 11 flights between Sydney and Cairns in one month.

"Over those days, the 4th, 5th, 6th of September, there are eight ounces supplied to Cairns in the order of $50,000," he said.

Justice Jim Henry heard of detailed movements of the pair, conversations relating to quantities, pricing and debts of the simple but large-scale drug ring.

Following his arrest in September 2017, Bryan Stasiak had an unexplained income of $513,000.

Barrister Tony Kimmins, in defence of Wieslaw Stasiak, argued for a 9½-year sentence with an added term for failure to provide BlackBerry mobile phone pass codes, understood to contain information about Sydney suppliers further up the chain.

Justice Henry deferred Wieslaw Stasiak's sentence after hearing arguments on Monday. He indicated any sentence needed to serve as a deterrent to would-be traffickers thinking of flooding Cairns with large quantities of meth, but saving taxpayers the cost of a trial would also be taken into account.

A former house painter, Wieslaw Stasiak will be sentenced at 10am on Tuesday.

