HOW COLD? Burnett coldest instate in icy start to week

BIG CHILL: South Burnett residents felt the coldest morning in the state. (File photo)

SOUTH Burnett residents could be excused for complaining about the cold after Kingaroy recorded the coldest temperature in Queensland for two mornings in a row.

This is according to Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke.

This morning recorded a chilly minus one degrees in Kingaroy, which was seven degrees below the June average.

"It was one of the more extreme places in Australia today," he said.

Some places like Hervey Bay were also seven degrees below average and Blackall was eight degrees under.

Yesterday morning Kingaroy also claimed the title of the coldest place in Queensland at -0.8 degrees.

"It's not really unusual for this time of the year," Mr Dutschke said.

"Kingaroy has seen colder."

This year June has been a whole lot warmer than average.

Looking ahead there will be a few more frosty mornings to last out the week.

"It should get down to about zero degrees in the area," he said.

There is a chance of frost on Saturday, but the temperature should only get down to a minimum of three degrees.

"The days are pretty pleasant with lots of sunshine," Mr Dutschke said.

The cold breeze should die out by the end of the week, but there isn't any rain likely within the next week.

However, there is a slight chance of a few spots of rain on Sunday.

As the winds drop off, the rate of evaporation will also slow right down.

"This is just as important as getting rain itself," he said.

A high pressure system has been a dominant feature for Australia's weather by not allowing any showers along the coast to develop inland.

This has been keeping the weather dry all around.

Additionally, a pretty strong cold front across southeast Australia has contributed to the colder weather.

A few slurries of sleet has passed over Stanthorpe and snow around the highland areas.

"This is a stronger one this year," Mr Dutschke said.

Prior to the cold front, the winds were generally southeast and not so dry with the occasional low pressure.

On the whole June has had higher humidity than normal, but this has dropped off now with the cold snap and winds.