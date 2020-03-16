How Coopers Gap will bring needed boost to region

Cooper's Gap Wind Farm is the largest wind farm by capacity in Australia with enough energy to power 264,000 Australian homes. Photo: Emily Bradfield

RECENTLY the Coopers Gap Community Consultative Committee met in Kingaroy to discuss the progress of the project.

The local community was updated on how many jobs it has created and how much money the project has brought into the community.

The $850 million wind farm is currently underway about 32 km west of Kingaroy, 13.2km southeast of Kumbia, and 28.5km northeast of Taabinga.

The development lot is near Jumma Rd, Ironpot and once completed will cover 502.316 hectares of land, with the closest residence being further than 2km away from where the nearest wind turbine will be.

The project created 250 jobs at the peak of construction, and will create up to 20 jobs once operational.

The new 64 megawatt wind farm would be the second one in operation in the region, with Coopers Gap initially approved back in 2017.

Construction for the new wind farm has just started and AGL head of construction Brian McEvoy said the wind farm is expected to be completed in September.

“106 of the 123 turbines are already built and 140 MW of power is being generated,” he said.

“Generation is expected to increase to 180 MW in the next few weeks.

“The wind farm, which is being built for the Powering Australian Renewables Fund, will have a capacity of 453 MW and produce around 1,510,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy, enough to power about 264,000 average Australian homes.”