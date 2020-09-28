Menu
How do wooden spooners rate with Queenslanders?

by Rikki-Lee Arnold
28th Sep 2020 5:05 AM
The Broncos may have claimed the NRL's wooden spoon for season 2020, but they are still Queensland's No.1 sporting team.

The Courier-Mail's Your Say survey has revealed that Brisbane's NRL club is the state's favourite sporting team, with the Broncos edging out the Cowboys with 22.2 per cent of the vote.

Overall, NRL was the dominant code, with North Queensland coming in second with 18.7 per cent of the vote from 8000 Sunshine State residents.

The Brisbane Lions (17.1 per cent), Queensland Reds (8.1 per cent) and Queensland Maroons (7.2 per cent) follow, with the Firebirds (6.7 per cent), Gold Coast Titans (4.6 per cent), Brisbane Roar (4.5 per cent) and Gold Coast Suns (3.2 per cent) rounding out the vote.

The vast support for the Broncos and Cowboys proves that even after both sides failed to make the top eight this year - with Brisbane suffering the worst season in their 32-year history - they are still the favourites for Queensland's sporting fans.

Eleven-year-old Madilyn Cox is one such diehard Brisbane supporter.

 

Broncos fans Emily Hickling, Madilyn Cox and Sarah Hickling, all 11. Picture: Annette Dew
With two cats named after Corey Parker and Corey Oates - her current favourite player - and a dog named after legend Alfie Langer, Madilyn says it's been a hard year but she won't ever turn her back on the Broncos.

"I love the Broncos," she said.

"There's been a few tears this year but I guess seeing them continue to keep their heads up and keep playing the game is really awesome.

"No matter what, even if they're the worst team in the world, I'll stand by them."

When the figures are broken down by region, the Cowboys are the most popular team in central, north and far north Queensland, while the Titans and Suns dominate on the Gold Coast.

The only region in which the NRL did not lead the vote was in Greater Brisbane south, where the Lions (24.2 per cent) were the favourites.

 

 

 

 

editors picks queensland sport your say 2020

