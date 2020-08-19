Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A highly-trained police dog helped officers locate drugs in the walls of a woman’s Harristown home.
A highly-trained police dog helped officers locate drugs in the walls of a woman’s Harristown home.
Crime

How dog led axe-wielding cops to drugs hidden in walls

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HIGHLY-TRAINED police dog led officers to a stash of drugs and drug-related utensils hidden away in the walls of a family home.

Using an axe, police smashed through the wall to get to the items.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police searched Emma Campbell's Harristown home at 7.45pm on August 16, last year, accompanied by a police dog.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court the dog was skilled in drug detection.

LOCAL NEWS: Four highway black spots listed as 'fix now' locations

"The dog gave several indicators and police immediately attended a room upon indications provided by the dog," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police detected a strong smell of cannabis."

Shifting a rack of clothing, police found a wooden board leaning against a wall.

"Upon the removal of the board, police located a hole cut in the wall about waist height," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police used an axe to gain further access to the wall."

The court heard police found a set of electric scales, a grinder smelling of cannabis, unused clipseal bags, two straws cut to form scoops, a glass pipe, a small amount of crystal meth and marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 43 grams and the meth weighed .3g, including the bag it was in.

Police searched Campbell's house two months earlier, on June 4, at 10.50am and found a grinder.

LOCAL NEWS: FOUND: Silver bling turns up on residential street

Campbell, 42, pleaded guilty to five drug-related charges.

Duty lawyer James Ryan told Magistrate Peter Saggers his client had since left Toowoomba to leave behind old associates.

He sought a term of community service, telling Mr Saggers that Campbell had previously succeeded with that form of sentence.

Probation and Parole officer Oliver Garside confirmed Campbell's successful completion.

"She didn't miss any community service and engaged in the hours satisfactorily," Mr Garside said.

The request was granted: she was ordered to perform 160 hours of community service.

Mr Saggars told Campbell her record showed she had a history of drug use.

"If you continue to use drugs, you will continue to come before court," Mr Saggers said.

"It's up to you to make those choices - you're not a kid requiring probation."

A conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

drug charges gatton court gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk 21-yo threatens to punch cop assisting unconscious man

        Premium Content Drunk 21-yo threatens to punch cop assisting unconscious man

        Crime POLICE were assisting paramedics with an unconscious man when the 21-year-old South Burnett man began drunkenly hurling abuse and threats.

        • 19th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        The Yarning Circle: Celebrating Indigenous culture at school

        Premium Content The Yarning Circle: Celebrating Indigenous culture at school

        Education A South Burnett High School is working on a new project to celebrate Indigenous...

        • 19th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        EFTPOS machine allegedly thrown in violent bank outburst

        Premium Content EFTPOS machine allegedly thrown in violent bank outburst

        News BANK outburst, trucker assault, missing benches: person and property crime police...

        • 19th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites