Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
David Woolmer successfully appealed his red light fine in the South Australian Supreme Court. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
David Woolmer successfully appealed his red light fine in the South Australian Supreme Court. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
News

How driver beat red light camera fine

by Kathryn Bermingham
6th Oct 2020 3:06 PM

South Australia's fixed traffic camera system has been thrown into question after a driver successfully appealed his red light fine in the Supreme Court.

David Woolmer was booked for running a red light arrow at Beulah Park, east of the CBD, in March 2018.

The Magistrates Court upheld the fine, but Justice Greg Parker overturned it on the basis that the camera had never been legally tested.

In a judgment handed down last week, he said regulations required the cameras to be tested with cars crossing through the intersection on a red light.

He ruled that the camera had not been checked in line with those requirements.

"I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the appellant has provided proof contrary to the facts asserted in the certificate," Justice Parker wrote.

"I uphold the appeal and quash the finding of the magistrate... I quash the appellant's conviction."

The decision may pave the way for other motorists to appeal their red light tickets using the same argument.

When a fine is challenged in court, a "Certificate of Testing and Operation" can be produced to prove the legitimacy of the infringement.

But Justice Parker found that the fine cannot be upheld without a valid and legally sound certificate.

The recent Supreme Court decision may pave the way for other motorists to appeal their red light tickets using the same argument. Picture: AAP/Russell Millard
The recent Supreme Court decision may pave the way for other motorists to appeal their red light tickets using the same argument. Picture: AAP/Russell Millard

 

The lower court had accepted the police argument that it was impossible to safely conduct testing that captured cars breaking the rules.

The judge said it would be possible, however some rules may need to change.

"I doubt the correctness of the suggestion by the respondent that it may not be possible to amend the regulations or the Australian Road Rules to authorise police to commit what would otherwise be an offence to facilitate testing of photographic detection devices," he said.

Justice Parker said police might also consider expanding their testing process, or using different equipment.

Originally published as How driver beat red light camera fine

editors picks red light cameras

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ultra running veteran preparing for Burnett backyard event

        Premium Content Ultra running veteran preparing for Burnett backyard event

        Sport A Sunshine Coast based ultra-marathon runner has his eyes set on a unique South Burnett backyard ultra-marathon

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...

        COURT: The 38 names appearing in Murgon Court today

        Premium Content COURT: The 38 names appearing in Murgon Court today

        Crime HERE are all the name scheduled to appear before Murgon Magistrates Court today...

        Mundubbera man attacked in unprovoked nighttime assault

        Premium Content Mundubbera man attacked in unprovoked nighttime assault

        Crime Police are on the hunt for a man after he launched an unprovoked attack on another...