TIME MANAGEMENT: With South Burnett sporting clubs facing months of forced downtime, CPR Group managing director Michael Connelly is urging clubs to use this time wisely.
TIME MANAGEMENT: With South Burnett sporting clubs facing months of forced downtime, CPR Group managing director Michael Connelly is urging clubs to use this time wisely.
How forced downtime could benefit local sporting clubs

Tristan Evert
27th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
SPORTS season can be a very busy period for administrators and officials of local clubs and, with months of forced downtime on the horizon, now is the perfect opportunity to get ahead.

Queensland based CPR Group have been helping run clubs as better businesses for more than 20 years and are encouraging South Burnett clubs to use this time wisely.

CPR Group managing director Michael Connelly said sporting clubs were faced with numerous challenges and there was no reason they couldn’t come out on top of this coronavirus pandemic.

“I am saddened at the human tragedy being caused by coronavirus worldwide, but am also frustrated reading and hearing stories from sports clubs who will ‘be sent to the wall’ or forced to shut down” Connelly said.

“The Darwinist in me questions why any club or association would be in a position, financially or operationally, to be forced to close due to one season of downtime.

“A pandemic is not the only significant risk facing clubs and there are several factors that could easily shut a club or an entire sporting precinct for a year or more.

“Our clubs know that sport in Australia is big business and it usually contributes $13 billion to the Australian economy.”

In every other economic downturn, winners have emerged and Connelly said the winning sport clubs and associations would be the ones that used their ‘forced downtime’ wisely.

“What better time to get ahead with those projects that end up on the backburner during busy sporting seasons,” Connelly said.

“Things like updating the constitution, renewing the bylaws and policies, developing risk management and disaster recovery plans and, most importantly, developing excellent business strategies for clubs.

“These are the things that will put clubs in a winning position once we can get back on the field, court or track.”

With so much uncertainty surrounding the sporting season now is the perfect opportunity for clubs to capitalise on this ‘forced downtime’.

