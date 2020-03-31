How local schools are taking PE online

With schools across the region preparing for lock down students like Harper Entwistle and Cameron Tipple are preparing for virtual learning. (Picture: Contributed)

WITH schools throughout the region preparing to take learning online, physical education teachers have been faced with the unique challenge of keeping students active from home.

As this week is a pupil free week, teachers are finalising measures for online learning with things like a virtual cross country in consideration.

St John’s Lutheran School sports co-ordinator Greame Moseling said it was a daunting task trying to figure out how to deliver an online physical education program.

“We had carnivals planned, teams ready to take away and when all sport was cancelled it was quite daunting,” Moseling said.

“There were a lot of disappointed kids to begin with, but how they all responded was really amazing and it goes to show how well they understand what’s happening.

“We had a number of kids away last week so we got to trial some of the tools we will be using and we had a great response from the students.”

St John’s will be using Seesaw for their prep to year four students, which is a digital platform where teachers can communicate with parents, post children’s activities and mark activities.

From grade five and up students will be using google classroom and hangouts, which Moseling said is a fantastic recourse for sharing videos.

“We are putting together a health unit that focuses on healthy eating, fitness and how important it is for your mental health to stay active,” Moseling said.

“We will be designing several virtual activities that relate to a topic, for example term two will be athletics so we will look at doing some little instructional videos.

“We will also look at providing students with a list of activities to do at home with links to helpful apps and Youtube tutorials.”

As this is a first for the education department, Moseling said taking the curriculum online is and will continue to provide challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges will be access to equipment and access to enough space to do the actives,” Moseling said.

“Another tricky one has been assessment, it’s a lot of content to take on from home and without seeing the kids it will be difficult to see what kids need.

“Teachers will be available at all times to talk to students and help them through learning.

“A lot of schools are currently grappling how they are going to do report cards in the coming months and that is something we are yet to answer.”

Moseling is currently working on developing a virtual cross country race and virtual athletics carnival through GPS apps and said the school will continue to promote the importance of healthy eating and getting at least 30 minutes of exercise per day.