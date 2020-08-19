’How lucky are we?’: Lovely leap captured from Pier

A HERVEY Bay woman filmed a moment to remember from Urangan Pier on Tuesday.

Diane Forsyth's footage, showing a dolphin leaping out of the water, quickly went viral when it was shared on social media.

She said she just happened to be in the right spot at the right time.

Urangan Pier this morning 🐬🥰 Posted by Diane Forsyth on Monday, 17 August 2020

The still waters off the Bay were broken by the belly-flopping dolphin, which soared for a few moments before returning to the waves.

Ms Forsyth is known for her stunning photography of the Bay.

She said she loves taking photos of Hervey Bay's gorgeous sunsets, which were enjoyed by her friends and family.

But watching the dolphin was a particularly special moment.

Those on social media were quick to respond to the post, with one simply commenting "how lucky are we to live here?"