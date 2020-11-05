How many votes did Kanye get?

Kanye West is aware he's out of the race for US President after exercising his right to vote in the most Kanye West way imaginable: by voting for himself.

The rapper admitted defeat on Twitter late Wednesday night local time, expressing his disappointment with a short message to fans: "Welp".

It comes as doubt surrounds whether he had the voting support from his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

But he's not giving up hope he may be more successful in the future - adding "Kanye 2024" beneath a photo of himself smiling in front of an election map of the US.

Ensuring his first time submitting a presidential election ballot will be one to remember, the 43-year-old rapper had earlier confirmed he voted for himself by filming the experience for his followers.

But how many votes did he actually get?

In Colorado, West got nearly 6,000 votes. In Vermont, West got more than 1,200 votes, according to the tally.

In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4,837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6,796; in Mississippi, he got 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.

According to the ABC, the rapper had 56,777 votes nationally by 5pm AEST. His best states were Utah and Idaho.

But did the rapper-turned-Presidential candidate get his wife's vote? Kim Kardashian's keeping mum with her vague 'I voted' announcement:

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

A quick look at Kim's recent Twitter likes would suggest she didn't Vote 1 Kanye- her most recently liked tweet was this pro-Biden tweet from rapper Kid Cudi:

Vote for Biden if you a real one pic.twitter.com/esljuXKvpL — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 3, 2020

He may not have earned his own wife's vote, but Kanye was happy to vote for himself. Tweeting the footage along with several messages and photos, Kanye wrote: "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust … me."

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

"The first vote of my life," he added in another update that showed his name handwritten on the Wyoming ballot.

"We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world."

"God is so good," he captioned another image, face mask on and an "I Voted" sticker adorning his blue jumper.

West, who unsuccessfully attempted to get on the ballot in all 50 US states with his late bid for presidency, was a candidate in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

It comes after he missed several deadlines to appear in key states, including his home towns of Ohio and Illinois.

It was revealed in July - shortly after his bombshell announcement that he was running for the White House - that he also registered to vote for the very first time despite courting controversy in 2016 when he endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Announcing his bid for presidency, he tweeted: "We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! 🇺🇸 #2020VISION."

Kanye's political journey hasn't come without bumps in the road, from his tearful first campaign rally that fuelled divorce rumours and a public Twitter meltdown, to shade from celebs including Jennifer Aniston, to being widely accused of being in cahoots with the Republican Party by running a spoiler campaign to siphon young voters from Biden.

While we know he has at least one vote today, Kourtney Kardashian raised eyebrows when she urged fans to vote wearing a "VOTE KANYE" hat in an Instagram story last month.

Aside from a lacklustre retweet back in July, his wife Kim has failed to publicly promote her husband as future president - fuelling reports she strongly disagrees with him running.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last month showed that West was polling at around two per cent nationally, according to The Independent.

