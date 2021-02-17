Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teaching student Emma Cordie from Maryborough. Photo: Contributed/ USC
Teaching student Emma Cordie from Maryborough. Photo: Contributed/ USC
Community

How local student found her calling through volunteering

Stuart Fast
17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After just one stint volunteering at Parke State School, Emma Cordie from Maryborough knew teaching was her calling.

"It began with me simply helping out as a way to keep myself busy during my time off, but it quickly became something I was very passionate about," she said.

"I would devote the first two weeks of college holidays to doing work experience at my former primary school, I spent the whole year looking forward to it.

"I had the opportunity to work with students one-on-one, help run class activities and supervise small group activities, which gave me great experience and insights into teaching."

Scoring an impressive ATAR of 93.45, she was eagerly awaiting the start of classes at USC Fraser Coast on 1 March to begin her four-year Bachelor of Primary Education at Hervey Bay campus.

Ms Cordie said the opportunity to study the degree of her choice while still living at home was a major advantage.

"Studying at the Fraser Coast campus will allow me to continue growing in a familiar environment, close to family and surrounded by a supportive and welcoming community," she said.

A background in musical theatre and public speaking are some of the skills Emma plans to bring to the classroom during placements and as a graduate teacher.

Program co-ordinator for USC's Bachelor of Primary Education Dr Sharon Louth encouraged recent school leavers and those looking for a new career to consider teaching.

"The rewards of helping young minds grow and learn are immense and the profession offers considerable financial incentives, job security and opportunities," Dr Louth said.

She said the current full-time beginning state school teacher salary was approximately $71,000 a year, one of the highest starting salaries in Australia for graduates.

USC has also introduced an Undergraduate Certificate in Education (Primary) this year at its Fraser Coast campus and has scholarships available to cover the full cost of fees.

Applications will remain open until 10 March, and students will be automatically considered for the scholarships when applying to study.

community education students volunteering
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ PHOTOS: Races return to Nanango in style

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Races return to Nanango in style

        Horses Races returned to Nanango with a bang on Saturday, as punters came out for the Valentines Day races.

        Judge blasts South Burnett meth dealer and father

        Premium Content Judge blasts South Burnett meth dealer and father

        Crime A single father has narrowly avoided prison time after he pleaded guilty in a...

        Murgon police respond to five break and enters days apart

        Premium Content Murgon police respond to five break and enters days apart

        Crime From multiple break and enters to driving unlicensed, this is what Murgon and...

        Hannah’s law: Taskforce to consult on coercive control laws

        Premium Content Hannah’s law: Taskforce to consult on coercive control laws

        Crime Qld Government announces taskforce to consult on coercive control legislation