HOW MUCH? Dams get a boost after welcome rain

FLOWING: The Boyne River running after all of the rain in the region. (Photo: Tamara Nichol)

RAIN over the past week has had many South Burnett residents excited as they watched dried-out dams being transformed.

South Burnett Times readers shared how much their place got in a Facebook call-out.

Tracy Pearson had 110mm at her place in Sandy Ridges and Janet McLear had 27mm at her place.

Geoff Long had 76mm in one go on Monday night and enjoyed watching his property go from "brown and dead-looking to alive and green".

Tamara Nichol had 105mm at her Durong property on Tuesday night, as they watched the Boyne River rise.

Dam levels have had a boost as a meteorologist revealed the region received more than half of its February rainfall average over the past two weeks.

Boondooma Dam is currently sitting at 31.92 per cent, with 65, 181ML.

The Bjelke-Petersen Dam has also risen over the past week.

Water levels, 7.79 per cent on Monday, have risen to 18.6 per cent, as of yesterday.

The BP Dam levels are currently at 25,091ML.

The Joe Sippel Weir has reached more than 100 per cent.

Sunwater recorded the weir to be at 108.15 per cent with 770ML yesterday.

The Silverleaf Weir is currently holding 695ML, at 119 per cent capacity.

Following the recent heavy rainfall in the Burnett region, Paradise Dam has reached more than half of its capacity of 300,000 megalitres.

As of February 11, the dam northwest of Biggenden is at 50.78 per cent capacity, with levels expected to rise further.

With more rain and storm conditions expected, pet owners are urged to make certain their pets have identification.

RSPCA's Michael Beatty said the group's Queensland call centre had noticed a sharp increase in lost and found calls so far this year.

"After every story we end up with reports of lost -and found- and traumatised animals, many without any identification," he said.

"Some dogs in particular suffer from what we call storm of firework 'phobia'.

"Often they will sense the storm coming long before humans can, and the noise of the thunder absolutely terrifies them."

RSPCA advises pet owners are advised to keep their animals in a safe and secure environment when leaving them at home.

RSPCA Senior Veterinarian Dr Anne Chester said animals were more likely to cope with a storm in a comfortable environment.

"They can become very distressed, and with severe winds predicted, people need to clear any loose objects from the animal's immediate area," she said.

Owners of smaller pets are also being urged to use common sense when it comes to leaving their animals out during storms.

Dr Chester said RSPCA deals with cases of guinea pigs that have drowned in their own hutches.