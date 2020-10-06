How much Morrison government will commit to Bruce Hwy plan

The Federal Government is set to commit $20 million towards Queensland LNP’s Bruce Highway upgrade plan to cost $33 billion over 15 years.

THE Federal Government is set to commit $20 million towards Queensland LNP's Bruce Highway upgrade plan to cost $33 billion over 15 years.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has announced her party's plan to upgrade the highway to four lanes, from Cairns to Curra, near Gympie, if it wins the state election on October 31.

She has promised $50m towards a case study and will commit $6.6b while seeking $26.4b from the Federal Government in an 80:20 federal-state arrangement.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington speaks to the Sunday Mail about widening the Bruce Highway.

On Monday, the state Opposition Leader said the Federal Government would make the commitment in Tuesday's federal budget.

Ms Frecklington said the Federal Government understood the "massive benefits" of the LNP's vision.

"Four-laning the Bruce Highway will create 100,000 construction jobs and it will benefit Queensland for generations to come," she said. "The upgraded highway will boost the economic productivity, improving efficiency and reliability for tens of thousands of businesses and helping them to create new jobs."

Ms Frecklington spent last week travelling from Curra to Cairns to discuss the plan with locals.

The Bruce Highway near Gordonvale. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

She said Labor had "no plan, no budget and no vision" for the highway.

"The Palaszczuk government has slashed infrastructure spending by $12b and given Queensland the nation's worst unemployment rate for the last four years," Ms Frecklington said.

To fund Queensland's share, an LNP government would increase the annual Bruce Highway budget from $200m to $440m. Once planning is complete, the LNP would work with the Federal Government to secure the funding split.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the Opposition Leader "has talked a big game".

"(The) announcement by the Federal Government doesn't provide virtually any extra funding," Mr Bailey said. "If there's no federal funding in the budget, we will know that Deb Frecklington's plan is a fraud."

Deputy Prime Minster Michael McCormack said the Morrison government would work with the Queensland Government and industry partners on priority sections of the highway and on future investment decisions.