How new red benches aim to unite region in DV month

MEMORIAL BENCH: Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones, Cr Roz Frohloff, Cr Kathy Duff, former Cr Terry Fleischfresser and CEO Mark Pitt along side former Mayor Keith Campbell, former Cr Ros Heit and Cr Danita Potter at the first installation of the red bench in November 2019. Photo: Laura Blackmore

IN LIGHT of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, South Burnett Regional Council announced it will throw it’s support behind a national campaign.

Mayor Brett Otto said the month long campaign played an important role in raising awareness of the social and personal impacts.

“The aim of Domestic Violence Prevention Month is to provide an opportunity for all of us to send a message that violence will not be tolerated, to speak out and empower people to work together towards prevention,” Cr Otto said.

“South Burnett Regional Council is supporting a national initiative to raise awareness about the problem of domestic and family violence by installing 14 red benches across the region.”

Last year the first red bench was installed along Haly St at Kingaroy in November by the former Mayor Keith Campbell and his team of councillors.

Since the first was one was installed, a further four have been placed in the region including benches at Energy Centre, Henry St, Nanango, MacKenzie St, Wondai, Murgon Chemist, Lamb St, Murgon and Proston IGA, Rodney St, Proston.

Two more benches are planned to be installed this coming week at Blackbutt and Kumbia. There are still seven benches are yet to be installed, which are scheduled to be placed into locations at Kingaroy, Benarkin, Tingoora, Hivesville, Mondure, Durong and Wooroolin over the coming months.

“The Red Bench project is the brainchild of the not-for-profit group Red Rose Foundation,” Cr Otto said.

“It is used as a visual reminder of the impact of Domestic and Family Violence within our community and a commitment to ‘change the ending’ for survivors.

“These benches are an important prompt for people to start an uncomfortable conversation that could literally save lives,” he said.

“The distinctive red benches are not only a permanent visual reminder to help raise community awareness against domestic and family violence, but also provide a place of support for those in need.”

If you are in immediate danger, phone the police on triple-0 (000).