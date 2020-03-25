How South Burnett gyms are combating coronavirus

Gyms across the South Burnett have been forced to close their doors, but gym owners and trainers have come up with a number of solutions to help keep their members active.

AS GYMS across the country close their doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, gym owners and trainers in the South Burnett have come up with a number of solutions to help keep their members active.

Snap Fitness Kingaroy

Snap Fitness Kingaroy has suspended all memberships and is turning to online platforms to deliver training programs.

The Snap Fitness Australia Facebook live streams workouts at 6am and 6pm daily.

Snap Fitness Kingaroy has also teamed up with Les Mills On Demand to provide 90 days of free workouts.

These free workouts can be found here.

Conquer Fitness Kingaroy

Despite the closure of the gym, the team at Conquer Fitness Kingaroy have come up with four options to keep members engaged, fit and healthy.

Option A: For $10 a month you can have weekly training programs delivered straight to your inbox, giving you access to an array of specialised programs that enable you to become, maintain or enhance your fitness level.

Option B: Start your personal training journey with a qualified personal trainer who is trained in teaching others how to exercise.

Option C: The Conquer eight-week challenge is starting on Monday, March 30.

Conquer will supply you with your own home workout equipment. You can pick from a TRX Cable or a 5kg weight plate, skipping rope or kettle bell.

Option D: Freeze your membership until the gym reopens.

Conquer strongly suggests you put your membership on freeze instead of cancelling it. Freezing your membership does not cost anything and there is no minimum time frame.

For more information about Conquer's fitness programs visit the Facebook page.

Kingaroy Fitness Centre

The Kingaroy Fitness Centre has frozen all payments until the gym can reopen and the team are looking to facilitate outdoor training following strict social distancing precautions.

Bookings for the Metafit workout are available through Kingaroy Fitness Centre Facebook page, and bookings are available for as little as $5 per person.

Kingaroy Fitness Centre will also be holding a raffle for those who volunteer to continue to pay their membership. A 12-month fullfit membership worth $520 is up for grabs for the winner.