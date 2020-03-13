How South Burnett hospitals are combating coronavirus

WELL PREPARED: A Queensland Health spokesperson has confirmed Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all COVID-19. Photo: contributed

A QUEENSLAND Health spokesperson has confirmed Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all COVID-19 scenarios - and has confirmed this includes Kingaroy and Cherbourg Hospitals.

"The community can rest assured that all necessary work is going on to best prepare us if novel coronavirus becomes a pandemic," they said.

"Fever clinics are just one example of this. These clinics are designed to help manage community needs and separate potential cases of COVID 19 from the general waiting room of the Emergency Department.

"COVID-19 cases and patients needing testing are managed by the Hospital and Health Services."

The Queensland Health spokesperson said, at this time, Queenslanders should not be alarmed about novel coronavirus, but aware and informed.

"Our experienced team of experts have responded well to health emergencies in the past and we will do it again," they said.

"Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene.

"Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes.

"Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

"If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has been confirmed as having COVID-19, you need to see a doctor immediately.

"Before your appointment, call ahead and tell the staff what your symptoms are and tell them your travel history, or that you have been advised by public health that you have been in contact with a case of COVID-19.

"The people most at risk of having COVID-19 are those who have been to affected countries in the past 14 days, or where they have come into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus.

"If you haven't done either of these things but you're feeling unwell, it's more likely you'll have a different illness, like a cold or influenza."

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH or find up-to-date reliable information on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.