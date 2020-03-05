How students reduced mental health waiting times

UQ psychology students Joshua Santin and Leilanie Pakoa helping reduce mental health waiting lists in the South Burnett. Photo: Baillie Henderson Hospital

A LOCAL psychologist has been working on delivering more mental health resources in the South Burnett, now with a little outside help.

Southern Queensland Rural Health (SQRH) is working with South Burnett Psychologist Lainie Nicholson to reduce waiting lists for private mental health care in the region.

SQRH Director Associate Professor Geoff Argus said SQRH Psychology Clinical Educator Michelle Aniftos and Lainie Nicholson were piloting a project where University of Queensland and University of Southern Queensland psychology students contacted clients via telehealth studios from Toowoomba.

“The students gather client history information, do some baseline assessments and provide some initial counselling,” Professor Argus said.

“Under Michelle’s supervision, the students provide a summary report and recommendations for a Senior Psychologist to progress.

“SQRH supports nursing, midwifery and allied health students in their rural placements and we’re tasked with looking at ways of expanding placement opportunities across Southern Queensland.

“We’re proud to have initiated this concept as not only are we providing a valuable learning experience for students, we are part of a project that will help increase mental health services in rural areas.

“Both in public and private health there are challenges in delivering specialised mental health services in rural and remote Australia, however if we start introducing psychology students to rural health practice during their study we can support them to take up a rural health career.”

UQ psychology students Joshua Santin and Leilanie Pakoa agreed their rural placement consolidated their learning and helped them feel as if they were already helping people.

“Our placement is really diverse – two days a week we deliver face-to-face services at a local health service provider and we’re also part-time at the SQRH telehealth service,” Mr Santin said.

“Having this opportunity to use telehealth equipment to provide services gives us another opportunity to learn more about rural mental health issues.”

The involved students have been doing much more than just reducing the waiting list.

“Not only are we reducing the waiting list, we’re also writing reports and recommending therapy,” Miss Pakoa said.

“It means we can follow a client’s journey and know we’re making a difference.”

Kingaroy based Psychologist Lainie Nicholson said early results of the pilot project were very promising and since this was her first experience of student supervision she was delighted with outcomes so far.

“The students bring lots of energy and enthusiasm as well as contemporary ideas,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to reflect on my own practice and to invest in the future rural mental health workforce.

“In fact I’ve previously been reluctant to expand my practice but the tele-access has inspired me to create an ongoing position in that role.”

SQRH Clinical Educator Michelle Aniftos said it was inspiring to see health students participating in innovative projects that will lead to better health outcomes for regional, rural, and remote Southern Queensland.

“Collaboration is such an important part of rural healthcare so it’s satisfying to see a lot of goodwill toward this pilot project,” she said.