The Crown brings Lady Diana’s fashion back in focus

She’s always been a style icon but Diana’s looks are even more coveted thanks to the latest season of The Crown.

She’s always been a style icon but Diana’s looks are even more coveted thanks to the latest season of The Crown.

Di-mania has hit fashion retailers with the success of season four of The Crown, triggering a revival in the late Princess's most memorable looks.

While always a fashion icon, revered with the likes of Jackie O, the hit series chronicling Charles and Diana's relationship and dubbed "The Diana Years" has brought her '80s and '90s pieces back into vogue.

The Sun newspaper reports more than 29 million viewers tuned in when it was released, the key glamour role played hauntingly well by Emma Corrin.

And it's not just Diana's relationship with Charles that people are critiquing.

It's her fashion.

Think pilgrim collars, power suits and kitsch jumpers.

Fashion critics believe it was Diana's visibility as a royal that cemented her status as a fashion icon - an influential path that her daughter-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is also making her own.

The cameras followed Diana's journey from being plucked from aristocratic obscurity to People's Princess. As her private secretary Patrick Jephson has stated, Diana spoke to the public through her clothes.

"There was always a message."

And it seems we are all listening again.

Emma Corrin recreates the timeless style and beauty of Princess Diana in season four of The Crown.

eBay reported that when the season was released, Diana-related attire searches increased by almost 200 per cent. Meanwhile, the red sheep jumper, with the one black sheep, which she wore to a polo match has been released by New York label Rowing Blazers, along with a Diana-themed collection of clothes, including tweed blazer and cycling shorts.

Stellar fashion director Kelly Hume believes Diana's style became so popular because she broke away from the shackles of the royal family. "Her style became quite fashion-forward, she was far more willing to take fashion risks than any other royal in history. She experimented with colour, silhouette, print and texture and was definitely not afraid of showing some skin," she said. "It was quite sexy for the monarchy at the time and became more so once she and Prince Charles split."

While a lot of what Corrin wore for the series was sourced from online vintage store Menage Modern Vintage, Diana-inspired outfits are easily accessible in stores right now.

"I think her style is so iconic because while there are definitely elements that seem 'obviously 80s' a lot of what she wore could still be worn today. It's timeless and chic and ultimately, flattering to the body of a woman," Ms Hume said.

"From her high-waisted jeans and crisp white shirts to little black dresses with sheer black stockings and a killer heel - these are classics that never go out of style."

If you want to recreate her look, Ms Hume suggests investing in an '80s power suit. "Of an evening, opt for either puff sleeve, an oversized collar or an asymmetric neckline. "All trends that have been widely embraced by brands such as Ganni, AJE and SIR the Label this season."

Originally published as How The Crown has brought Diana's fashion back in focus