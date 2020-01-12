How the Sydney Olympics inspired a triple Olympian

Triple Olympian Bronwen Knox at the world championships last year. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Triple Olympian Bronwen Knox at the world championships last year. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bronwen Knox has been to three Olympics as a water polo player, but she also cherishes memories from a fourth Games she attended as a spectator.

Knox, whose Australian women's team play the USA on January 14, 16 and January 18 at the Chandler Aquatic Centre, was inspired into the sport by attending the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"We drove down. The five of us plus an exchange student from France,'' said Knox, who was convinced that she and her siblings "did our parents head in'' during the 1000km trip south from Brisbane to Sydney.

"We saw everything from volleyball to hockey to swimming.''

Knox also saw her first international water polo game when Australia's women were en route to winning a famous the gold medal.

"We only got tickets the night before the actual game,'' North Brisbane Polo Bears junior said.

"Mum (Helen) asked me if I wanted to go and she was sitting on the phone waiting to see if we could get tickets.''

So compelling was the contest, it inspired Knox to alter her sporting pathway from swimming to water polo.

"I thought 'I can do that'. "It had everything. I loved swimming, it was a team and ball sport, so that got me going.

"When I was about 16 I started to focus solely on water polo.''

Bronwen Knox will be lining up at her fourth Olympics. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Within six years of the Sydney Olympics, Knox was a World Cup gold medallist although she typically plays down that achievement by stating: "I was lucky as we were lacking in my position (centre back)''.

The St Paul's College alumni said it was exciting to have the USA come to her home city of Brisbane next week.

She said it was also important for Australia to have games against the best in the world "to see where you are at'' ahead of the Olympics.

"The best way to work that out is to play the best in the world,'' the Ashgrove resident said.

Bronwen Knox captaining the Queensland Thunder. PHOTO HarvPix

Knox, whose team won the bronze medal at the 2019 FINA World Championships after taking down European powerhouse Hungary, said the gap was closing with the USA.

"Teams are getting closer and closer and opening up their play. A lot of people are knocking on their door step at the moment.''

Australia's men will also play in the three Test series as part of a double header.

AUSTRALIA vs USA TEST SERIES

Test 1: Tuesday 14 January 2020

Time: 5:00pm Women's Test, 6:30pm Men's Test

Location: Brisbane Aquatic Centre

Test 2: Thursday 16 January 2020

Time: 6:00pm Men's Test, 7:30pm Women's Test

Location: Brisbane Aquatic Centre

Test 3: Saturday 18 January 2020

Time: 5:00pm Women's Test, 6:30pm Men's Test

Location: Brisbane Aquatic Centre