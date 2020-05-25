How these swimmers are training on dry land

‘SWIMMING’ FROM HOME: Kingaroy Redfins squad members Lucy and Callie Trace using bungee cords to train from home.

KINGAROY Redfins swim squad members have not let pool closures stop them from staying positive and on top of training.

Since coronavirus forced the region’s pools to shut, squad members have been connecting via Zoom for land-based swim training.

Redfins head coach Terry Dunn said it had been a first for everyone, however they had made the best out of the situation.

“This is the first time for me having to train without a pool, however some of the things we have done will be very beneficial in the future,” Dunn said.

“We have been training using bungee cords three mornings a week, doing stroke correction training in front of a mirror and doing mental visualisation training.

“The kids have been loving it and although it has been challenging, we have been doing everything we can to keep the kids going.”

At this stage all competitions for the winter have been cancelled, however Dunn said in order to be competitive when competition started again, the squad must keep up with training.

“The kids have all written down their goals as part of our mental training and they have really been enjoying the cord work,” Dunn said.

“We are pushing to get a couple of the girls to the state titles in December and hoping to get Alex Reddacliff to nationals in April next year.

“The triathletes have also been doing running and cycling as part of their fitness programs.”

The South Burnett Aquatic Centre in Nanango is undergoing maintenance, however Dunn said everyone couldn’t wait to get back to the pool.

“Once the pools reopen we will be training in Nanango three mornings a week as well as having sessions with a personal trainer in Kingaroy,” Dunn said.

“We are still not sure what the rules an regulations are going to be with the pools, however everyone is excited to dive back in.”