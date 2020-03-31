How these three apps can help you de-stress

With so much uncertainty going on in the world right now, more and more people are turning to mindfulness apps to de-stress.

THERE are thousands of studies that show how mindfulness can have a positive impact on both a person’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Whether that’s by reducing stress, improving sleep, increasing attention span or improving relationships, research shows mindfulness works.

With so much uncertainty in the world right now, these three mindfulness apps will help you de-stress and improve your overall mental health.

1. Headspace

Headspace is a free app that allows users to find calmness, wellness and life balance through guided meditation and mindfulness techniques. The app builds personalised plans based on user input, so you can learn the essentials of meditation and build from there.

2. The Mindfulness App

The Mindfulness App starts with a five-day guided practice and introduction to mindfulness to help get you started.

It also features guided or silent mediations from 3-10 minutes in length to suit any lifestyle.

The app also offers personalised mediation options to keep you mindful throughout the day.

3. Calm

This award-winning app is bursting with calming exercises and breathing techniques to help you relax.

It also features a Calm Kids section that offers meditations for kids between the ages of three and 17.

There is a sleep stories section that includes a great mix of voice talent such as Matthew McConaughey to help you get to sleep at night.

The app is also integrated in the Apple Watch, allowing you to access three new breathing exercises, a mindful walking meditation and calming exercises from your watch.